Beathard completed 17 of 24 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed three times for 24 yards in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Beathard played a game-manager role in his spot start for Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), and he carried out his assignment with plenty of success. Beathard connected with seven different targets overall and did complete a 48-yard pass to Jamal Agnew, but he otherwise unsurprisingly kept most of his pass attempts in the short-to-medium passing windows. If Lawrence can't suit up in Week 18 on the road against the Titans, Beathard will be called upon again as the Jaguars attempt to punch their playoff ticket.