Beathard completed nine of 10 passes for 63 yards and rushed once for seven yards, without a touchdown or turnover, after replacing the injured Trevor Lawrence (ankle) in the fourth quarter of Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Beathard immediately put the ball on the ground at the end of a scramble on his first play after entering the game with 2:28 remaining, but a teammate managed to jump on top of it and keep alive a drive that culminated in a game-tying 40-yard field goal. The Jaguars won the overtime coin toss and got the ball, but that drive stalled out before the Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal on their ensuing possession. Lawrence hasn't missed a game since being drafted first overall in 2021, but that streak's in jeopardy of ending in Week 14 against the Browns, so Beathard could be called upon to make his first start since he started the final two games of 2020 for the 49ers.