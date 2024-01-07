Beathard will serve as the Jaguars' backup quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder/finger) active for the contest and cleared to start, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

While Lawrence missed the first game of his NFL career in Week 17 due to an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Beathard stepped in to make the start and managed the game effectively in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over Carolina, completing 17 of 24 pass attempts for 178 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers. Lawrence wasn't involved in practice as anything more than a limited participant this week and still isn't fully healthy, but he'll get the green light to return to the lineup as Jacksonville looks to secure a playoff spot with a win over Tennessee. Beathard will thus move back into the No. 2 role, while Matt Barkley is inactive as Jacksonville's emergency No. 3 quarterback.