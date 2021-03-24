Beathard is signing a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Jags now have Beathard, Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton on their roster, with Trevor Lawrence likely on tap in the 2021 NFL Draft. A Minshew trade could happen first, though the Jags aren't facing any real pressure from a cap/salary perspective. Beathard went 2-10 as a starter in his four years with the 49ers, completing 58.6 percent of his passes for 7.0 YPA, with 18 passing TDs, four rushing TDs and 13 INTs.
