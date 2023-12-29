Beathard will be the Jaguars' starting quarterback Sunday against the Panthers with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) ruled out for that contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence emerged from a Week 16 loss at Tampa Bay with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder, which kept him off the practice field Wednesday through Friday. Now that Lawrence won't be available Sunday, Beathard is poised for his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season for the 49ers. In six appearances subbing in for Lawrence this season, Beathard has completed 23 of 29 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown and also rushed five times for 11 yards.