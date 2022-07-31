Beathard (groin) was working on the side during training camp Sunday, John Oehser and J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Beathard suffered the injury during practice in early June. The injury was severe enough for him to be carted off the field, but he was expected to be available for training camp. Although he is participating, it appears that he is still currently limited by the injury. Beathard is supposed to serve as Trevor Lawrence's backup, although the extra snaps with the offense for Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter could be a detriment to those expectations.