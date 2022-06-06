Beathard was carted off the practice field Monday after injuring his groin during practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

An MRI is pending to determine the severity of the injury. Beathard was the favorite to be Trevor Lawrence's primary backup in 2022 after occupying that same position in 2021, but that's now up in the air until he gets his imaging results. Jake Luton, who Jacksonville signed in February after he spent a season on Miami's practice squad, is also on hand for the Jaguars.