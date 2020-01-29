Play

Board caught two passes for 31 yards in four games this season.

Board spent most of the season on the 53-man roster -- though he was cut and signed to the practice squad for a couple weeks -- and saw his first NFL action since going undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017. The 26-year-old is under contract for 2020 but likely needs a strong offseason and training camp to retain his spot on the season-opening roster.

