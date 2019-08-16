Jaguars' C.J. Board: Leads team in receiving
Board caught five of six targets for 54 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.
Board had only one catch for five yards in the preseason opener last week as the Jaguars mustered only 112 yards of offense, but he was significantly more involved in game two. The 25-year-old has his work cut out for him to make the 53-man roster, but he should give himself a chance if he can build on Thursday's performance.
