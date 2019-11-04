Board caught one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to Houston.

The 25-year-old served as Jacksonville's No. 4 wide receiver with Marqise Lee (shoulder) on injured reserve and Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) sidelined, but he only played eight offensive snaps. Still, Board was able to make the first catch of his career since going undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017. Board wasn't targeted until the Jaguars were already trailing 19-3 in the fourth quarter, which likely means he's at least another injury away from finding significant involvement in the offense. Westbrook also seems likely to return following the bye week, which would push Board back to No. 5 on the depth chart.