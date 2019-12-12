Play

The Jaguars promoted Board to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday.

Board previously appeared in two games with Jacksonville this season, during which he hauled in one of three targets for 23 yards. The 26-year-old stands to provide the Jaguars with receiver depth with DJ Chark (ankle) and Dede Westbrook (shoulder) nursing injuries.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories