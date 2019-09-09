Board was a healthy inactive for Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.

The Jaguars top-five receivers were absent from the Week 1 injury report, leaving no reason for Board to be active Sunday. The 25-year-old earned his roster spot with his preseason play -- 10 receptions for 115 yards -- but is unlikely to see any worthwhile opportunities if the rest of the wideouts remain healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories