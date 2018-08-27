Reavis is in the concussion protocol and isn't taking part in Monday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

An undrafted rookie free agent, Reavis has had an unremarkable offseason. Reavos was already a long shot to make the 53-man roster, and missing time with a concussion won't help the 22-year-old's case.

