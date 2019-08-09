Reavis had eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Reavis tied for the team lead with 50 defensive snaps and made an impact while on the field, as coach Doug Marrone included him on a list of players that "helped themselves" with their performance, per Ashlyn Sullivan of the Jaguars' official site. The 23-year-old spent most of last season on the practice squad before being promoted in late November and is poised to serve in a reserve role at safety, though the inexperience of starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson could lead to more opportunities.