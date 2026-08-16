Jaguars' C.J. Williams: Makes two catches to open preseason

Williams hauled in two of five targets for 28 yards during Saturday's 24-20 preseason win at New Orleans.

The Jaguars selected two wide receivers in the sixth round of the 2026 Draft, with Josh Cameron going 191st overall and Williams at 203rd overall. Both of them played the first half in the team's exhibition opener, but Williams outproduced Cameron's 1-17-0 on three targets. All of Brian Thomas, Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and CB/WR Travis Hunter are locked into the top spots at the position on the depth chart, so Williams and Cameron likely are jostling for one of the final jobs on the roster along with Tim Jones and Austin Trammell.