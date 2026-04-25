The Jaguars selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

The Jaguars added a second sixth-round wide receiver, as they previously took Josh Cameron out of Baylor. Williams made stops at USC and Wisconsin before settling in at Stanford for his senior season. He was a bright spot for the team, leading in catches (59), yards (749) and touchdowns (sixth) through 12 games. The Jaguars are crowded at the top of their receiver room with Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington while dual-threat Travis Hunter (knee) filters in, so Williams likely needs to prove himself on special teams to earn a spot on this roster.