Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Active Sunday
Campbell (ribs) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Campbell was able to practice in a limited fashion late in the week, leading to his Week 7 availability as Taven Bryan and Dante Fowler provide depth at defensive end.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Tallies sack against Cowboys•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Exits game Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Clear of injury designation•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Limited participant at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....