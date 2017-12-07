Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds another sack Sunday
Campbell played 56 of 69 defensive snaps against the Colts on Sunday, posting four solo tackles and one sack.
Campbell continues to assert himself on the Jags defensive line, as he has 12.5 sacks through 12 games. The veteran defensive lineman will have another great opportunity to break through the Seahawks porous offensive front in Week 14.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Jumps on fumble Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Forces fumble in victory•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Continues sack streak•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Second consecutive two-sack performance•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total in Week 5•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.