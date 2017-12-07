Campbell played 56 of 69 defensive snaps against the Colts on Sunday, posting four solo tackles and one sack.

Campbell continues to assert himself on the Jags defensive line, as he has 12.5 sacks through 12 games. The veteran defensive lineman will have another great opportunity to break through the Seahawks porous offensive front in Week 14.

