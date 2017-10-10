Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total in Week 5
Campbell recorded a half-sack to go along with four tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Campbell's now has six tackles through five games. The veteran defensive end saw 58 snaps (73.0%) in the outing, and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward.
