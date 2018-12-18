Campbell had seven tackles (six solo) and a sack in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.

Campbell had two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in one of his more active games of the season, as he tied for the team lead in tackles. The 32-year-old played 52 of 68 defensive snaps and should continue in his usual starting role at defensive end next week against the Dolphins.

