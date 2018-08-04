Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Battling injury during camp
Campbell is nursing a calf injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Campbell was a vital part of the Jags' second-ranked defense in 2017, hoisting himself into elite status with 14.5 sacks in 16 games. Jacksonville won't want to risk anything with Campbell, so he'll likely be limited throughout training camp and could sit out of the first preseason game against the Saints if he's still showing symptoms. Campbell will be 32 years old when Week 1 kicks off, so fantasy owners should wary that these hiccups could become more frequent.
