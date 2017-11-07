Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Continues sack streak

Campbell recorded his eleventh sack of the season in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Bengals.

Campbell has at least a half-sack in each of the last six games, and has been held without a sack in only one game this season. The NFL's sack leader had a season-low two tackles (both solo) Sunday, but that was in large part due the the sheer dominance of the Jaguars defense, which was on the field for only 37 plays.