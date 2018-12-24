Campbell had three solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Campbell was able to strip RB Brandon Bolden and recovery the loose ball in the third quarter, but Bolden was initially ruled down by contact until the play was challenged and the ruling reversed. The 32-year-old has nine sacks entering the final week of the regular season and could reach double digits for the second time in his career next week against the Texans.