Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Expected to play Sunday
Campbell (knee) is expected to suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.
Campbell was a late addition to Jacksonville's injury report this week due to a knee injury, but appears to have gotten healthy. All signs point toward the star defensive lineman suiting up for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Late addition to injury report•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Notches sack in win•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Misses practice Monday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Shakes off calf injury•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Battling injury during camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.