Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Explosive as usual
Campbell recorded five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.
Campbell surfaced on the injury report with a back injury during the previous week, but he showed no ill effects in this contest. This was the 33-year-old's first sack since Week 3 when he dropped Marcus Mariota thrice. He'll enjoy a Week 10 bye and look to pick up where he left off against the Colts in Week 11.
