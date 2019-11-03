Campbell recorded five tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Campbell surfaced on the injury report with a back injury during the previous week, but he showed no ill effects in this contest. This was the 33-year-old's first sack since Week 3 when he dropped Marcus Mariota thrice. He'll enjoy a Week 10 bye and look to pick up where he left off against the Colts in Week 11.