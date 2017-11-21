Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Forces fumble in victory

Campell had two tackles (one solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

Campbell remains tied atop the league with Demarcus Lawrence at 11.5 sacks after seeing his six-game sack streak broken last week. The Jaguars have another favorable matchup against the Carson Palmer-less Cardinals in Week 12.

