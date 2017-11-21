Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Forces fumble in victory
Campell had two tackles (one solo), a half-sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Campbell remains tied atop the league with Demarcus Lawrence at 11.5 sacks after seeing his six-game sack streak broken last week. The Jaguars have another favorable matchup against the Carson Palmer-less Cardinals in Week 12.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Continues sack streak•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Second consecutive two-sack performance•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total in Week 5•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Stellar outing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Returns to practice•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.