Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Full participant Thursday
Campbell (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell injured his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Texans and was limited on Wednesday. His full participation seems to indicate that he'll be able to play his usual role in this week's matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Active Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Tallies sack against Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...