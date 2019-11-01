Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Good to go for Week 9
Campbell (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans in London.
Campbell started the week not practicing but progressed to full participation Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 33-year-old hasn't missed a game since 2014 and it appears that won't be changing this week.
