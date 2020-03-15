The Ravens agreed to acquire Campbell from the Jaguars on Sunday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell played in all 48 games and had 31.5 sacks over his three seasons with the Jaguars, but the team is now clearly in rebuild mode and opted to shed his $15-million salary for 2020. The 33-year-old also won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in February and is expected to sign a two-year, $27 million extension with the Ravens once the trade is officially completed at the start of the new league year, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.