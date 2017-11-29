Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Jumps on fumble Sunday
Campbell posted three solo tackles and one fumble recovery Sunday against the Cardinals.
Campbell played 57 of 73 possible defensive snaps, leading all Jags' defensive linemen. Since exploding for 11 sacks through his first eight games this season, Campbell has regressed to just a half sack in his last three matchups. Without his sack count, Campbell is quite limited in fantasy value.
