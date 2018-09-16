Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Late addition to injury report
The Jaguars added Campbell to their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, listing him as questionable with a knee injury.
Campbell wasn't listed on the Jaguars' injury report this week, so it appears the knee issue set in at some point after Friday's practice. The Jaguars will presumably re-evaluate the star defensive lineman during pregame warmups before revealing his status when the team's inactive list is released 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Campbell ends up sitting out, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie first-round pick Taven Bryan would be in store for more snaps in Jacksonville's defensive-line rotation.
