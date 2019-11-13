Play

Campbell was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury.

Campbell played a season-high 61 defensive snaps in Week 9, and he wasn't able to fully recover from the back injury during the bye week. The veteran defensive end hasn't missed a game since 2014, and the fact he still started the week practicing means that's unlikely to change.

