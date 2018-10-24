Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Limited in practice Wednesday
Campbell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Campbell suffered a shoulder stinger during Sunday's loss to the Texans, and should be considered questionable to suit up against the Eagles in Week 8. If Campbell remains sidelined for any amount of time, expect Taven Bryan enter Jacksonville's starting defensive lineup.
