Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Limited participant at Wednesday's practice
Campbell was a limited participant at Wednesday's session due to an apparent ankle injury.
The extent of Campbell's ankle injury is unclear at the moment but that fact that he was limited suggests there's some caution to be had. How Campbell holds up later this week should help bring more clarity to the situation. In the event that he was to miss Sunday's game, look for rookie Taven Bryan to step in and start at defensive end.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Posts two sacks in loss•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Will have eye checked out•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Late addition to injury report•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Notches sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...