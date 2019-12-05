Play

Campbell (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Campbell sat out Wednesday's practice but was able to elevate his participation level. He followed a similar pattern prior to the team's Week 13 contest, finally shedding his injury designation the Friday before game action. As a result, he could still be on track to play in Week 14 against the Chargers.

