Campbell did not participate in Monday's practice due to a calf injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell was able to participate in practice Sunday, but he's yet to fully recover from a calf injury sustained last week. That Campbell was able to previously practice is a good sign, and injuries haven't been a concern in the past for the star defensive end, who hasn't missed a game in the last three seasons. Still, Campbell's health will be worth monitoring as he enters his age-32 season.

