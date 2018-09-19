Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Not on injury report Wednesday
Campbell (eye) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Campbell was poked in the eye during Sunday's win over the Patriots, but seems to be good to go after visiting with the doctor Wednesday. Expect him to resume his usual workload against the Titans in Week 3.
