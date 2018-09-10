Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Notches sack in win
Campbell recorded three tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants.
Campbell is coming off the best season of his career, which saw him record a personal-best 14.5 sacks for a dominant Jaguars defense. At 32 years old, Campbell shows no signs of slowing down and looks to be a force once again in 2018. He and the rest of the Jacksonville defense will look to stifle Tom Brady the Patriots in Week 2.
