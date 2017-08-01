Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Out with undisclosed injury

Campbell (undisclosed) missed a second consecutive practice Tueday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It isn't clear what Campbell's dealing with. Look for Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue to work as the first-team defensive ends until he's back in the fold.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories