Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Posts two sacks in loss
Campbell recorded five tackles (all solo), including two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Campbell dealt with an eye injury during the week but didn't seem fazed by the issue Sunday. He's been a dominant pass rusher in his time with the Jaguars and hasn't slowed down in 2018. He'll have a chance to continue stacking success when the Jaguars face off against the Jets in Week 4.
