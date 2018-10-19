Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Questionable for Sunday
Campbell (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Campbell started the week not practicing but progressed to a limited participant to earn the questionable tag. Dawuane Smoot and Taven Bryan would likely see increased snaps on the defensive line if Campbell is limited or unable to suit up Sunday.
