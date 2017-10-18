Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Racks up two sacks Sunday
Campbell posted five tackles (four solo) and two sacks Sunday against the Rams.
The 31-year-old is currently second in the league with eight sacks, just a half sack behind Cowboys' defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Campbell is one sack away from matching his career high of nine sacks in 2013, and his ability to consistently add sacks to a modest tackle total makes him a valuable IDP asset.
