Campbell (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Campbell began the week not practicing but progressed to full participation Friday and is good to go for Week 14. The 33-year-old has battled the back injury throughout the past month, but he's continued to play his usual role in Jacksonville's defensive front and will continue to do so this weekend.

