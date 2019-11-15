Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Ready for Week 11
Campbell (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts.
Campbell started the week as a limited practice participant, but his availability for Week 11 never truly appeared in question. The 33-year-old should serve in his usual every-down role on the defensive line versus division-rival Indianapolis.
