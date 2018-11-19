Campbell had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

Campbell came up with a third-down sack in the fourth quarter to end a Steelers' drive, but was otherwise fairly quiet in the second half. The 32-year-old now has 46 tackles (34 solo) and six sacks through 10 games as the Jaguars are set to take on the Bills next week.