The Jaguars exercised Campbell's contract option for 2019 on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Campbell led Jacksonville in sacks (10.5) during the 2018 season, and also racked up 72 tackles (53 solo) and one forced fumble across 16 games. The 32-year-old is one of the Jaguars' most reliable defensive players and a team captain. Coming strong off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season, Campbell will work to extend that streak into 2019.

