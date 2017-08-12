Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Returns to practice
Campbell (undisclosed) returned to Jaguars' practice Saturday, NFL.com reports.
After nine seasons with the Cardinals, Campbell inked a deal with the Jaguars during the offseason. The veteran has been sidelined since the beginning of training camp due to an undisclosed medical issue. His return to practice Saturday indicates he is on track to take the field in Week 1. Campbell projects to start at defensive end.
