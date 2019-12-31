Campbell had three tackles (one solo) and returned a fumble eight yards for a touchdown during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

The veteran defensive end played a season-low 61 percent of defensive snaps in the finale, but he was still able to find the endzone in the fourth quarter after the fumble recovery. Campbell had 57 tackles (37 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games this season. The 33-year-old is set to earn $15 million in the final year of his contract in 2020, but he would carry a dead cap of only $2.5 million if released. Fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is likely headed for free agency, which may increase the likelihood of Campbell remaining with the team. Campbell has been a locker room leader since joining Jacksonville in 2017, but the potential front office and coaching changes could lessen that importance.