Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Second consecutive two-sack performance
Campbell racked up four tackles (two solo), two sacks and a forced fumble Sunday against the Colts.
Campbell is continuing on his tear, as he has 32 tackles (20 solo) and a league-high 10 sacks though seven games. Campbell's consistency makes him a solid IDP option in almost every matchup, and he should be deployed weekly after the Week 8 bye.
