Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Shakes off calf injury
Campbell (calf) returned to practice Friday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
The 31-year-old missed just two days of practice due to this injury. Campbell's health will be one to monitor as with anyone his age, but he has completed three consecutive seasons without missing a game and just posted a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017.
